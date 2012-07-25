Markets Tanking, Dow Off 155

Photo: Google Finance

Markets are near their lows of the day.One of the big losers today is Dow component Cisco, which is down 5.6%. Yesterday afternoon, the company announced it would be laying off 1,200 people.



Things got worse at around 10:00 when we learned that the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Survey plunged to -17.

Economists were looking for -1.

