Stocks opened stronger even after this morning’s disappointing jobs number Initial jobless claims unexpectedly jumped to 386k last week from 352k in the week before. Economists were looking for 365k.However, that rally disappeared after big misses in the Philly Fed Index and the existing home sales.



