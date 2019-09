Photo: Google Finance

Markets are quietly staging a big rally today.Among the good news that could be driving the rally is this morning’s strong housing report.



Housing starts jumped to 760k in June from 711k a month ago.

The June number was much higher than the 745k expected by economists.

