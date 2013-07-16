Stocks Have Turned Green

Despite today’s disappointing June retail sales report, markets are holding up well.



Should stocks close in the green, it would mark new all-time highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow.

Retail sales climbed by just 0.4% in June, missing economists estimates for 0.8% growth by a wide margin. Excluding strong auto sales, there was no growth.

The new numbers had economists across Wall Street immediately slashing their forecasts for Q2 GDP growth.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.