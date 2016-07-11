Stocks are near all-time highs

US stock futures are rallying ahead of the opening bell on Monday, putting the S&P 500 within reach of new intra-day and closing highs.

After recovering its post-Brexit losses, the benchmark index on Friday touched its previous closing record of 2,130.82 reached on May 21, 2015.

It closed at 2,129.90 after the June jobs report showed the economy added 287,000 nonfarm payrolls, many more than expected.

At 7:34 a.m. ET, Dow futures are up 85 points (0.46%), S&P 500 futures are up 8 points (0.41%) and Nasdaq futures are up 25 points (0.56%.)

The British pound jumped after Conservative party leadership candidate Andrea Leadsom pulled out of the race to be the UK’s prime minister, leaving favourite Theresa May with a clear path to becoming the country’s next leader. Leadsom was considered the last person still in the running who supported the campaign to leave the European Union.

The pound is near 1.2978 to the dollar, up 0.22%.

Treasurys are weaker, as yields remain near all-time lows. The 30-year bond yield fell to a record low on Friday, and is up one basis point to 2.116%.

Over in Japan, Nintendo shares continue to skyrocket on the success of Pokémon Go. It’s a new augmented-reality app that guides users with their GPS to catch Pokémon. It has surged to the top of the app stores on Apple and Android.

No major economic data is expected on Monday, except the Federal Reserve’s composite Labour Market Conditions Index. It’s forecast to improve to 0 from -4.8, according to Bloomberg.

Earnings season will unofficially start after the closing bell when Alcoa reports its second-quarter results. Analysts forecast a fourth-straight quarterly decline in year-over-year profits. But there are signs that overall, S&P 500 profits would turn positive, ending the earnings recession.

