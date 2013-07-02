Markets Are Starting The Month With A 150 Point Rally

Sam Ro
stocks

Markets are staging a nice rally to start the first day of the first month of the second half of  the year.

We just learned that the ISM manufacturing index climbed to 50.9, after dipping to 49.5 in May.

This signals a return to expansion in the sector.

Overnight, we also saw a return to optimism among Japan’s large manufacturers as measured by the Tankan survey.

Across Europe, manufacturing PMI reports continued to show improvement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.