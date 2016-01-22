Stocks are in the red

Stocks bounced around but stayed mostly unchanged in the first few minutes of trading after a painful sell-off on Wednesday.

The Dow gained as many as 50 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were each up by less than 10 points.

The plunge on Wednesday took the major stock indexes down by more than 3%, as crude oil collapsed 7%. But in the final hour of trading, stocks trimmed much of their losses, although it was still a close in the red.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures were marginally higher, near $28.34 per barrel in New York. Energy was the leading sector on the S&P 500 in early going, with a 0.54% gain, while healthcare was alone in the red.

Data on US oil inventories are expected at 11:00 a.m. ET.

This post is being updated.

