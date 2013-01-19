Markets Just Erased Their Losses For TheDay

Photo: Google Finance

After spending much of the morning down, stocks are making a comeback.Moments ago, House Republicans announced that they would vot for a three-month debt ceiling hike next week.



A longer-term extension in the debt ceiling would then be contingent on the Senate passing a budget.

“The first step to fixing this problem is to pass a budget that reduces spending,” wrote Eric Cantor in a statement. “The House has done so, and will again. The Democratic Senate has not passed a budget in almost four years, which is unfair to hardworking taxpayers who expect more from their representatives. That ends this year.”

