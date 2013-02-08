Stocks Are Tumbling

Photo: Google Finance
Markets are falling early in the U.S. trading session.Earlier this morning, we learned that initial weekly jobless claims fell slightly from a week ago. However, the level was still higher than what most economists were looking for.
Still, markets are pretty close to an all-time high.
The Dow closed at an all-time high of 14,164 on October 9, 2007. The S&P 500 hit its all-time high of 1,565 on the same day.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.