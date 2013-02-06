DOW UP 130

Photo: Google Finance

Stocks are surging today, erasing all of yesterday’s losses.Going into the final hour of trading, stock are at their highs of the day.



There isn’t too much news out of the U.S. to drive stocks higher.

Earlier today, the CBO released its forecasts for the budget and the economy. The organisation projects the federal deficit to fall to $845 billion this year, the first time it’s been under $1 trillion in five years.

In Europe, market rebounded sharply after yesterday’s political risk-driven sell-off. Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds came down today as well.

