Markets Falling — Dow Off 130 Points

Photo: Google Finance

Markets, which were deep in the red this morning, bounced back temporarily after a headline crossed from Bloomberg that President Obama would offer a ‘scaled-back’ fiscal cliff package today.Click Here For LIVE Coverage Of Today’s Fiscal Cliff News >



However, stocks are right back to their lows of the day.

Congressional leaders are schedule to meet with Obama at 3:00 PM to continue to wrestle over a fiscal cliff deal.

Analysts and pundits are becoming increasingly pessimistic about the likelihood of a deal before the end of the year.

Click Here For Full Details Of Today’s Sell-Off >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.