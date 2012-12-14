Stocks Are Quietly Sliding

Photo: Google Finance

Stocks spent the first few minutes of the day flat, but they have since been grinding lower.And now the S&P 500 is down 10 points.



This morning, we learned that retail sales climbed in November and Initial jobless claims fell last week. Meanwhile, inflation (PPI) was a bit cooler than expected.

Otherwise, there isn’t much news. This may actually be part of the problem as we have yet to hear of any significant progress being made in the fiscal cliff negotiations.

