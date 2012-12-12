DOW UP 125

Photo: Google Finance

Markets are up early in the U.S. trading session.This could be a short squeeze as some of the outperformers are the most shorted stocks in the market.



Today’s gains come in the wake of a very strong German investor confidence report and a very weak U.S. small business confidence report.

Otherwise, there’s not much else to report. The fiscal cliff continues to be on top of everyone’s minds.

