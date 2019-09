Photo: Google Finance

Markets are rallying on no obvious news.Reuters is reporting that the European Central Bank is considering establishing yield bands in a bond buying progam.



In other words, they would be buying bonds in such a way that interest ratesĀ for government bonds would be limited to some sort of range.

