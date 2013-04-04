Stocks Are Sliding

Google FinanceStocks are falling early in the U.S. trading session.



The S&P 500 is down 10 points, which is around 0.6 per cent.

This comes in the wake of a disappointing ADP jobs report, which could be a bad sign for Friday’s official jobs report.

It’s worth noting, however, that stocks are still within a handful of points of their all-time highs.

