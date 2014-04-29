The Markets Have Made A Big Comeback -- Dow Up 100

Stocks are back in the green.

The Dow is up 103 points (0.6%).

The S&P is up 7 points (0.4%).

The Nasdaq is up 4 points (0.1%).

Headlines are crossing to suggest the tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border may be easing a bit.

Momentum names are still down, weighing on the Nasdaq. Netflix is down 3.8%, First Solar is down 3.8%, Chipotle is down 4.3%, and Facebook is down 2.4%.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com continues to get slammed. The stock is down 2.6% today.

Bank of America is down 6.1% today after management found an error in how it calculated its regulatory capital.

From the BofA statement: “On April 16, the company issued a press release announcing preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2014. As part of such release, the company included estimated preliminary Basel 3 capital amounts and ratios as well as Basel 1 capital amounts and ratios for 2013. Subsequent to the press release, the company discovered an incorrect adjustment being applied in the determination of regulatory capital related to the application of the fair value option to certain legacy Merrill Lynch structured notes resulting in an overstatement of its regulatory capital amounts and ratios.”

Pfizer has confirmed reports that it has approached AstraZeneca about a merger in what’s been estimated to be a $US100 billion deal.

“We believe patients all over the globe would benefit from our shared commitment to R&D, which is critical to the future success of the pharmaceutical industry, in the form of potential new therapies that help to fight some of the world’s most feared diseases, such as cancer,” said Pfizer CEO Ian Read.

AstraZeneca is up 14% while Pfizer is up 3%.

In economic news, March pending home sales and April Texas-area manufacturing activity both improved more than expected.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.