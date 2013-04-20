Google FinanceIt’s a very quiet day for market-specific news today.



Earlier this morning, General Electric’s lackluster earnings announcement sent the stock as well as the entire Dow Jones Industrial Average lower.

However, the Dow just turned positive.

“Market rallied after the uncle said, “This has nothing to do with Chechnya”,” tweeted CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla. “But also coincided with European mkt close”

Quintanilla was referring to the uncle of the two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing.

