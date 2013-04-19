Dow Off 100

Google FinanceStocks are near their lows of the day.
The Dow is down 100 points.
This comes after yesterday’s ugly sell-off.
Early today, we got an initial jobless claims report that was a tad higher than expectations, and we also got a Philly Fed manufacturing survey that unexpectedly fell.
Evidence continues to pile up to suggest we’re heading for an economic spring swoon.
