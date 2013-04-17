Stocks Are Selling Off Sharply

Google FinanceMarkets are selling off early in the U.S. trading session.



The Dow is off over 120 points.

Underperformers include Bank of America, which reported disappointing earnings this morning, and Intel, which reported in line earnings yesterday.

Traders appear to have grown accustom to companies beating analysts’ earnings expectations, which neither of these companies did.

More to come…

