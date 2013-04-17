Stocks Are Staging A Big Rally

Google FinanceMarkets are up, staging a big rally. This comes after yesterday’s massive sell-off.



The Dow is up 140 points.

Earlier this morning, Goldman Sachs, Coca-Cola, BlackRock, and Johnson & Johnson all reported first quarter earnings that were better than expectations.

We also learned that housing starts jumped in March, crushing expectations.

All of this comes as economists and investors wrestle with the idea that the economy may be heading for a spring swoon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.