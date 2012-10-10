MARKETS ARE TUMBLING AROUND THE WORLD, NASDAQ DOWN 1.4%

Photo: Google Finance

The market sell-off has accelerated in the last few minutes.The Nasdaq is now down 1.4%.



Apple is down over 2%, which is causing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to lag.

Earlier this morning, the NFIB reported that small businesses optimism was tumbling.

Across the pond, Spain’s IBEX is down 1.3% and getting worse.

After the U.S. markets close today, aluminium giant Alcoa will kick off earnings season when it announce its Q3 financial results.

