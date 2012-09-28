DOW OFF 100

Photo: Google Finance

Stocks are selling off this morning.

Dow is down 108 points

S&P 500 is down 10 points

Nasdaq is down 18 points

We just learned that the Chicago PMI report fell to 49.7 from 53.0 a month ago. This was well below the 52.8 economists were looking for.



A reading below 50 signals contraction.

This is the first sub-50 reading since September 2009.

