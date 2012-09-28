DOW OFF 100

Photo: Google Finance
Stocks are selling off this morning.
- Dow is down 108 points
- S&P 500 is down 10 points
- Nasdaq is down 18 points
We just learned that the Chicago PMI report fell to 49.7 from 53.0 a month ago. This was well below the 52.8 economists were looking for.
A reading below 50 signals contraction.
This is the first sub-50 reading since September 2009.
