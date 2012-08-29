Stocks Bounce Off Their Lows After Bad Consumer Confidence Report

Photo: Google Finance
Stocks fell and immediately after two economic data points signaled slowing in the U.S. economy.Most notablly consumer confidence fell and missed economists’ expectations by a big margin. The August measure fell to 60.6 from 65.4 in July.
Economists were looking for a reading of 65.8.
The Dow fell 30 points on the news.
However, the resilient markets are now up.
