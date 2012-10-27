There Goes The Rally

UPDATE (4:00 PM):
Markets closed flat. Click here for full details >
UPDATE (11:05 AM):
All of this morning’s gains are gone. The Dow is now down 37 points. The S&P 500 is down 6 points.
Photo: Google Finance
EARLIER (9:45 AM):
The Bureau of Economic Analysis just released its Q3 GDP number. It came in at 2.0%, which was ahead of economists’ expectation 1.8%.
Ahead of the report, Dow futures were down 80 points, and European markets were getting pummelled.
But now everything’s up!
The Dow is up 23 points. The S&P 500 is up 2 points. The Nasdaq is up 9 points.
In Europe, England’s FTSE, France’s CAC 40, and Germany’s DAX all turned positive.
Here’s a look at the Euro Stoxx 50:
Photo: Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.