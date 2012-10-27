There Goes The Rally

UPDATE (4:00 PM):

Markets closed flat. Click here for full details >





UPDATE (11:05 AM):

All of this morning’s gains are gone. The Dow is now down 37 points. The S&P 500 is down 6 points.

Photo: Google Finance

EARLIER (9:45 AM):

The Bureau of Economic Analysis just released its Q3 GDP number. It came in at 2.0%, which was ahead of economists’ expectation 1.8%.

Ahead of the report, Dow futures were down 80 points, and European markets were getting pummelled.

But now everything’s up!

The Dow is up 23 points. The S&P 500 is up 2 points. The Nasdaq is up 9 points.

In Europe, England’s FTSE, France’s CAC 40, and Germany’s DAX all turned positive.

Here’s a look at the Euro Stoxx 50:

Photo: Bloomberg

