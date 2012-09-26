Markets Are Tumbling, Dow Off 75

Photo: Google Finance

With just under an hour left in today’s trading session, stocks are selling off.Markets turned negative just before 1PM as images from the Spanish austerity protests started crossing.



Some unfavorable economic indicators may also catching up with the markets.

Last night, construction equipment giant Caterpillar slashed its 2015 earnings outlook due to deteriorating global economic growth expectations.

Earlier this morning, we learned that the FHFA Home Price Index climbed by just 0.2%, which was weaker than what economists were expecting.

However, the Case-Shiller home price index jumped 1.2 per cent in July, which was stronger than the 1.05% gain expected.

