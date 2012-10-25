Markets Tick Down After The Fed Announcement

Photo: Google Finance

The Federal Open Market Committee just wrapped up its meeting and published its statement.This was the first announcement since the Fed embarked on QE3.



Economists generally weren’t expecting anything new and they didn’t get anything new.

Markets were up modestly ahead of the announcement. And now they’re modestly in the red.

