The November US jobs report is out and markets are surging.



Dow futures are now up 52 points and S&P futures are up 3 points.

Click Here For Updates >

Ahead of the report, futures were down slightly. Dow futures were down 19 points. S&P futures were down 3 points. Nasdaq 100 futures were down 4 points. The 10-year yield was at 1.58%.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.