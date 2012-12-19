Dow Up 100

Photo: Google Finance

Stocks have been slowly climbing higher today.The optimism seems to be fuelled by the idea that fiscal cliff talks are actually making some progress.



This morning, we also learned that homebuilder confidence hit a new 6-year high, reinforcing the bullishness in the once deeply troubled area of the market.

However, gun stocks are getting slammed. Earlier this morning, Cerberus announced it would sell its stake in a privately held firearms company amid pressure from its investors. This may have traders think stocks like Smith & Wesson and Sturm Ruger could face the same fate.

