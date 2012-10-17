Markets Are Rallying

Photo: Google Finance

Markets are up early in the U.S. trading session following some encouraging economic data.Inflation was a bit cooler than expected, industrial production jumped, and homebuilder confidence improved.



However, the big news seems to be Spain, which is reportedly closer to asking for a bailout.

To no one’s surprise, the Spanish stock market is surging this morning.

