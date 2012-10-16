Stocks Are At Their Highs Of The Day

Photo: Google Finance

Stocks are near their highs of the day.This comes on the tail of better-than-expected Chinese export data and U.S. retails sales figures.



Economists noted that both reports were boosted by sales of Apple’s iPhone 5, which launched in September.

Ironically, Apple is lagging today.

