Stocks Are Closing In On Their All-Time Highs

Photo: Google Finance
This relentless bull market continues.At 14,038, the Dow is at its highest level since late 2007.
And they’re not very far from all-time highs.
The Dow closed at its all-time high of 14,164 on October 9, 2007. It hit an intra-day high of 14,198 on October 11, 2007.
The S&P 500 isn’t too far from its all-time high of 1,565, which it also high on October 9, 2007.
