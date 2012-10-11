The Market Sell-Off Is Getting Ugly

Photo: Google Finance

The stock market sell-off is gaining steam.Last night, aluminium giant Alcoa and engine maker Cummins kicked off earnings season by warning China was slowing more than expected.



China’s the second largest economy in the world and arguably the world’s most important source of growth.

Not a great start to earnings season.

Click here for a complete review of today’s trading activity >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.