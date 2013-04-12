Is This It For The Market Rally?

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high yesterday.



Meanwhile, market watchers continue to look for a top. At the very least, people are looking for a 5% pullback or a 10% correction before the rally resumes.

Earlier this morning, we got an ugly retail sales report that showed consumers unexpectedly pulled back in March. Sales fell 0.4% during the month. Excluding autos and gas, sales were down 0.1%.

U.S. stock market futures fell sharply into the red.

So, is this the top?

Here’s a look at Dow futures this morning.

FinViz

