US stock futures fall after White House says there’s no sign of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine’s borders

US stock futures fell Thursday after the White House said it’s seen no sign of a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine’s borders.

Reports of shelling in eastern Ukraine, where Russian separatists operate, also added to the jitters.

Investors were somewhat soothed by Federal Reserve minutes that were less hawkish than some expected, however.

US stock futures fell Thursday after the White House said there’s no sign that Russia has withdrawn troops from around Ukraine, despite saying it was doing so.

Futures on the S&P 500 were 0.50% lower in European trading, while Dow Jones futures were down 0.44%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.62% lower.

In Asia, stock markets finished mixed, while European equities fell slightly in early trading.

Global stock markets have been buffeted by concerns that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, after amassing more than 100,000 troops around its neighbor’s borders.

Tensions cooled slightly earlier in the week, when Russian President Vladimir Putin said certain groups of troops would return to their bases.

Yet Western powers have disputed that the withdrawal is happening. White House sources told news outlets Wednesday that in fact, Russia has moved up to 7,000 more troops toward the border in recent days.

“There’s what Russia says, and then there’s what Russia does. And we haven’t seen any pullback of its forces,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told MSNBC Wednesday.

Reports early Thursday of shelling in eastern Ukraine, where Russian separatists operate, added to the market jitters.

Citing a diplomatic source, Reuters reported that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe had recorded multiple shelling incidents along the line of contact between Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian government forces in the east of the country.

Investors, along with Western governments, are unsure what to expect in the geopolitical situation, and that has added to the volatility in markets driven by worries about the Federal Reserve’s plans to hike interest rates.

“There is no way for investors to verify or quantify the magnitude of open conflict,” Credit Suisse chief investment officer Michael Strobaek said in a note to clients this week.

He said investors should focus on risk management, including holding cash.

The S&P 500 was down 6% for the year, as of Wednesday’s close. But it finished marginally in the green for the day on Wednesday, although the Dow and Nasdaq ended slightly lower.

The major US stock markets pared earlier losses after the release of minutes from the Fed’s January meeting, which contained few signs that the central bank was planning to hike interest rates faster than markets currently expect.

“Officials didn’t appear to be seriously considering either a 50 basis point rate hike to start the tightening cycle, or a hike at each of the remaining seven policy meetings this year,” Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics, said.

Elsewhere, China’s CSI 300 rose 0.24% overnight, but Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.83%. Europe’s continent-wide Stoxx 600 was down slightly in Thursday morning trading.

US government bond yields fell slightly as prices rose. The yield on the key 10-year US Treasury note was down roughly 3 basis points at 2.019%.

Oil prices, which have risen sharply during the Ukraine crisis, given Russia’s influence on energy markets, fell Thursday as Iran nuclear talks raised the prospect of an easing of sanctions. Brent crude was down 1.1% to $93.78 a barrel, while WTI crude was 1.24% lower at $92.50 a barrel.