US futures rebound after stock-market sell-off, but Omicron risks remain

Omicron has brought volatility to Wall Street. John Moore/Getty Images

US stock futures rebounded Tuesday after the previous day’s slide as fears about Omicron flared up.

The coronavirus variant has brought volatility to stock markets and is making for a nervy period for traders.

Oil recovered a bit, but remained well below recent highs as investors continue to assess the situation.

US stock futures climbed Tuesday, pointing to a comeback from a three-day losing streak for equities, with uncertainty about the Omicron variant driving volatility in the market.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.63% in European trading, Dow Jones futures were 0.61% higher, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.75%. Asian stocks rallied overnight, and European indices rose in early trading.

The Omicron coronavirus variant’s is rapid spread has driven some big swings in global stocks, as investors wait for more information about its likely impact on government policy.

The S&P 500 fell for three straight sessions from Thursday to Monday as the variant sped across the US, and European governments imposed new restrictions. US Sen. Joe Manchin’s move to all but kill President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion “Build Back Better” spending plan also worried investors.

Yet investors have found some cause for hope, including that vaccine booster shots appear to be broadly effective at preventing serious illness. Moderna said Monday that a booster produced a strong antibody response. Later Tuesday, Biden is expected to announce measures to combat the Omicron threat.

The US president also spoke to Manchin, a Democratic senator whose vote is crucial in the Senate, about the Build Back Better plan, sparking hopes that some sort of compromise could be reached.

Overnight in Asia, China’s CSI 300 closed 0.68% higher, with markets cheered by Beijing’s moves to support the property market. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbed 2.08%.

In Europe, the continent-wide Stoxx 600 rose 0.80% in the early going Tuesday, while the UK’s FTSE 100 was up 0.88%.

“Asian stocks and US equity futures rose overnight, with Omicron and vaccine news key sources of input to markets where liquidity is becoming scarce ahead of the holidays,” John Hardy, a strategist at Saxo Bank, said.

“President Biden may yet be able to revive his … spending plan, [which] also added some support with Treasury yields.”

The yield on the key 10-year US Treasury note, which moves inversely to the price, rose half a basis point to 1.424%, as demand for safe-haven assets cooled.

Omicron remained at the back of investors’ minds, however, with oil prices treading water despite suffering sharp losses Monday on fears about the economic impact of the virus.

Brent crude was down slightly to $71.52 a barrel, well below highs of around $86 seen in October. WTI crude was 0.29% higher to $68.80.

“Sentiment remains exceedingly fragile, complicated by rapidly thinning liquidity in asset classes ahead of the holiday season and year-end,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at trading platform Oanda, said in a note.

US stock markets will be closed Friday, as Christmas Day falls on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira swang wildly after Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government said it would introduce measures to limit the effect of the currency’s devaluation on savers. It rapidly rose from around 18 lira per US dollar to 11 per dollar, and recently stood at roughly 12.7 per dollar.