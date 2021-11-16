Search

US stocks rise as optimism over jump in retail sales overshadows inflation fears

Carla Mozée
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Spencer Platt/Getty Images
  • Stocks climbed Tuesday, fronted by the consumer discretionary sector. 
  • Stocks rose after October retail sales increased by 1.7%, outstripping expectations. 
  • Retail sales strength suggests consumers have started holiday shopping, says Barclays.

US stocks finished higher Tuesday as a rise in monthly retail sales suggests consumers in the world’s largest economy have been coping relatively well with price jumps for goods and services and a supply-chain crunch hurting numerous industries. 

The S&P 500 narrowly missed a closing record, led higher by the consumer discretionary stocks during the session. The sector is the top-performing so far this month even as consumer price inflation sits at a 31-year high. Home Depot popped Tuesday as third-quarter earnings and sales for the home improvement retailer topped expectations. Walmart also beat quarterly expectations but the stock ended the day lower. 

Here’s where US indexes stood at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday:   

Stocks found support from government data showing retail sales rose 1.7% last month, better than the 1.1% rise expected in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The report also showed consumer spending picking up from September’s pace. 

“In our view, a part of the jump in October sales likely reflects a pull-forward in holiday shopping, especially in light of reports of shipment delays. That said, the steady uptick in sales over the past three months suggests a broader improvement in final sales and consumption spending,” Pooja Sriram, an economist covering the US at Barclays, said in a note.  

Meanwhile, industrial production rebounded in October, rising by 1.6% in October. 

Around the markets, gold swung lower, down 0.6% to $US1,850.22 ($AU2,529) per ounce. The 10-year yield rose to 1.635%. 

Oil prices were mixed.  West Texas Intermediate crude fractionally at $US80.86 ($AU111) per barrel. Brent, oil’s international benchmark, picked up 0.6% to $US82.57 ($AU113).

Bitcoin fell by 6.5% to $US59,569.59 ($AU81,436).

 

About the Author
Carla Mozée