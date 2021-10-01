Global stocks slide after US equities suffer worst monthly drop since March 2020 on economic woes

Stocks fell sharply in September. Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Global stocks slid on Friday, after the S&P 500 suffered its biggest monthly fall since March 2020.

Investors are facing a range of concerns, from soaring inflation, to the possible collapse of China’s Evergrande.

Stronger inflation has sent bond yields sharply higher, making stocks look less attractive.

Global stocks fell across the board on Friday, after US equities suffered their biggest monthly pullback since coronavirus shook the global economy in March 2020.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.51%, Nasdaq 100 futures were also 0.51% lower and Dow Jones futures had slipped 0.56%.

In Europe, the continent-wide Stoxx 600 was 0.77% lower, while London’s FTSE 100 had fallen 0.9% in early trading.

Asian equities also suffered overnight, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 down 2.31%. Chinese markets were closed for the Golden Week holiday.

September was a rocky month for global shares as a number of economic worries came to the fore. Chief among them was a jump in inflation – driven by higher energy prices and supply-chain bottlenecks – which pushed bond yields up sharply.

Inflation pushes up bond yields as investors demand a higher return. Higher bond yields then make the return on stocks – particularly flashy tech stocks whose true earnings potential lies well in the future – look less attractive.

The S&P 500 slumped 4.8% in September, its biggest monthly drop since March 2020. Investors also fretted about disruptions to global supply chains, an international energy crunch, and the looming collapse of heavily indebted Chinese property developer Evergrande.

Investors hoping October would be a better month were left disappointed, as economic woes continued to weigh on global equities.

On top of the other concerns, markets were fretting about the US debt ceiling, which needs to be raised to avoid the country defaulting on its debts. The House has voted to raise the debt limit but the Senate is unlikely to approve, with Republicans blocking the measure.

“The risk of a more severe correction [in stocks] reflecting these worries remains high – particularly with seasonal weakness for share markets running into mid-October in the US,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.

“However, ultimately we see the issues being resolved in a way that does not severely threaten global growth and so with global monetary policy likely to remain relatively easy for some time we continue to see the broader trend in shares remaining up.”

Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have risen sharply in recent weeks but cooled somewhat in European trading on Friday. The yield on the key 10-year US Treasury note slipped 4.3 basis points to 1.484%.

The dollar index was roughly flat on Friday at 94.25. It has also risen strongly in recently, with investors attracted to US Treasuries by the likelihood that the Fed will soon raise interest rates.

Elsewhere, oil prices slipped back slightly. Brent crude oil fell 0.49% to $US77.93 ($AU108) a barrel, having topped $US80 ($AU111) earlier in the week. WTI crude slipped 0.71% to $US74.50 ($AU103) a barrel.