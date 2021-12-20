Dow futures plunge as much as 600 points, as Omicron fears rock markets and Biden’s recovery plan falters on Manchin U-turn

Omicron has prompted volatility in stocks. AP Photo/Richard Drew

Dow Jones futures shed as much as 610 points Monday as worries about Omicron shook stock markets.

Investors also fretted about Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin’s rejection of Biden’s “Build Back Better” US recovery plan.

Netherlands is now in lockdown as Omicron spreads rapidly, and US medical advisor Anthony Fauci warned of heavy pressure on hospitals.

Dow Jones futures fell as much as 610 points in European trading Monday, as the rapid spread of Omicron spooked investors and after Sen. Joe Manchin likely killed President Joe Biden’s $US1.75 ($AU2) trillion “Build Back Better” plan.

Futures contracts on the Dow Jones industrials were down 1.24%, or 437 points, as of 5.50 a.m. ET Monday, after earlier dropping as much as 1.72%, or 608 points.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.37%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.56%. Analysts said thin volumes were adding to volatility. The decline came after the major US stock indexes closed a volatile week lower.

In Europe, stocks tumbled at the open as governments weighed up imposing new restrictions on movement and the economy to try to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The continent-wide Stoxx 600 was down 1.6%, coming back from a 2.46% drop earlier. London’s FTSE 100 was 1.17% lower.

Asian stocks also slid overnight. China’s CSI 300 lost 1.5% despite the central bank cutting a key interest rate, its 1-year Loan Prime Rate, by 5 basis points. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.13%.

The Omicron variant — first discovered in southern Africa at the end of November — is ripping through the UK and is now spreading rapidly in the US and Europe.

Anthony Fauci, the US president’s chief medical adviser, said Sunday that US hospitals could become “very stressed” in a week or two as Omicron cases spread, although he said a lockdown is unlikely.

The government of Netherlands imposed a new lockdown from Sunday, and a handful of countries have blocked travel from the UK. That has made investors worried about the new variant’s economic impact.

“Markets this week and next will be for day-traders with steely nerves and deep pockets,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note. “The winner in December is V for volatility.”

US stock markets will be closed on Friday, December 24, as Christmas Day falls on a Saturday.

Read more:

A 29-year market vet shares 5 indicators that show why the perfect storm is brewing for stocks to suffer a massive downturn as the Fed prepares to completely pull its support over the next few months

Also weighing on investors’ minds were comments by Manchin, a Democratic senator from West Virginia, which all but tank Biden’s almost $US2 ($AU3) trillion social spending and climate plan.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,” Manchin told Fox News.

Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for the US economy after Manchin’s move. The bank said it now sees 2% growth in the first quarter, compared with 3% previously. It also trimmed its second- and third-quarter forecasts.

Central bankers’ decisive pivot towards a tougher stance on inflation is also on investors’ minds going into 2022.

The Bank of England became the first major central bank to hike interest rates last week after inflation hit a decade high. The Federal Reserve is now talking much tougher on prices, with the market divided on whether the first interest rate hike will come in March or May.

Bond yields dropped as investors sought out the safety of government securities. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was last down 13 basis points to 1.389%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Oil prices fell sharply as traders bet new coronavirus restrictions will dampen demand for fuel. Brent crude was 3.24% lower at $US71.14 ($AU100) a barrel, while WTI crude was down 3.94% at $US60.07 ($AU84) a barrel.