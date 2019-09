Google FinanceStocks are staging a big rally early in the U.S. trading session.



The S&P 500 is at 1,669, up 19 points or 1.2%

This ends a three-day losing streak.

Earlier today, we learned that U.S. home prices jumped 10.9% year-over-year in March, beating expectations. This was the fastest pace of price gains since April 2006.

