One gauge of stock-market valuation has reached its highest point since the dot-com bubble — and exceeds levels seen before the 1929 crash

Jeenah Moon/Reuters The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020.

The S&P 500’s CAPE ratio â€” which measures inflation-adjusted earnings over the past 10 years â€” has reached its highest level since the 2000s tech bubble and has recently surpassed the peaks seen just before the 1929 market crash.

The valuation gauge also doubled its historical mean of 16.72 on Monday.

The metric suggests the stock market may be grossly overpriced, but it’s not perfect, Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said. The CAPE ratio has been above its historical average since 1991 barring a 10-month period during the financial crisis.

Tech giants are probably boosting the ratio in a way “they probably never have before,” Reid said.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

One measure of stock-market pricing suggests vaccine-fuelled bullishness might have stretched valuations too thin.

The S&P 500’s cyclically adjusted price to earnings ratio currently sits at its highest point since the 2000s tech bubble, Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said in a note. It also exceeds levels seen just before the 1929 market crash and the more recent high seen in January 2018.

The gauge measures average inflation-adjusted earnings over the past 10 years, as opposed to current profits. The ratio was popularised by famed economist Robert Shiller and is also known as the Shiller price-to-earnings ratio.



Read more:

Market wizard Chris Camillo grew his trading account by $US9.7 million in 2020. Here’s the simple strategy he’s using to mint millions.



The ratio hit 33.71 on Monday, double the historical mean of 16.72. The CAPE ratio hit its record high of 44.19 in December 1999.

The lofty readings come as stocks dip from record highs achieved on Friday. US equities fell on Monday as soaring COVID-19 case counts prompted new economic restrictions in California. Though vaccine hopes continue to inspire risk-taking, public health experts have warned that the pandemic will likely get worse before a shot is widely distributed

The CAPE ratio is typically used to gauge whether the market is overpriced or undervalued, but it should be taken with a grain of salt, Reid said. For one, the gauge has sat above its long-term average since early 1991 barring a 10-month period during the financial crisis.

“If this ratio does mean revert (which it probably does) it can take a lifetime of investing and structural shifts to do so in both directions,” the strategist said.

A small set of mega-cap tech stocks played a unique role in driving the indicator higher, Reid added. The market’s biggest stocks are influencing the CAPE in a way “they probably never have before,” and will likely determine whether the gauge swings higher still or retraces its uptick.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







Stocks will rally even further in 2021 as the coronavirus landscape rewrites the playbook for how quickly the market recovers from downturns, BlackRock says









The stock market is undergoing a ‘rare reversal’ that’s historically signalled double-digit returns to come, says one Wall Street chief strategist









Goldman Sachs says buy these 19 beaten-down stocks on its ‘holiday shopping list’ that are poised to break out in the 1st quarter of 2021





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.