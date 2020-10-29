Nancy Pelosi says the stock market slide could force Trump to quickly negotiate a large stimulus deal

Getty Images A compilation of pictures including President Donald Trump (R) and Nancy Pelosi (L)

Pelosi said in an MSNBC interview that the recent stock tumble could push Trump to pursue a large economic aid package.

Her remarks come as the Dow Jones industrial average plunged 943 points on Wednesday, its worst day since June.

Virus cases are rising across the nation and economic aid talks have been largely put off ahead of the election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that the recent stock market slide could push President Donald Trump to seek a large economic rescue package, given the importance he’s always placed on it.

“What the president cares a lot about is the stock market, and as he sees the market react to the spread of the virus and he sees the market react to the fact that we do not have an agreement which could inject resources into the economy, hopefully now he will come to the table in a serious way to crush the virus,” she told MSNBC.

Her remarks come as stocks have tanked in recent days. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 650 points on Monday and it dipped Tuesday as well. Then it plunged 943 points on Wednesday in its worst day since June.

Virus cases are surging across the nation, dovetailed with a rise in hospitalizations in a majority of states. Meanwhile, economic relief talks between the White House and Democrats have been largely put off ahead of Election Day in less than a week.

Many economists are calling for additional federal spending to prop up the economy as it displays signs of weakening.



Stimulus talks between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are crawling along with very few signs of progress. The pair are negotiating a roughly $US2 trillion package that includes $US1,200 stimulus checks, federal unemployment benefits, and small-business aid.

Trump strongly supports passing another stimulus package. He told rallygoers in Pennsylvania on Tuesday: “After the election, we’ll get the best stimulus package you’ve ever seen.”

But his approach was highly unpredictable over the past month. Trump has veered from cutting off relief negotiations to pressing for more money than Democrats in a short time frame.

It’s also highly uncertain whether Congress will pass another rescue package in a “lame-duck” session after the election. It hasn’t approved further aid since the pandemic sparked a $US3 trillion surge of emergency spending in the spring.

