Heavily Shorted Stocks Are Booming In Today's Market

Photo: YouTube

Stocks are up nicely in the United States, and some of the most heavily shorted stocks are leading the way. This was pointed out to us by Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus:

Intel (INTC) is up 2.7 per cent.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) is up 2.7 per cent.

Cerner Corp (CERN) is up 2.5 per cent.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) is up 2.0 per cent.

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) is up 1.4 per cent.

Walt Disney (DIS), AT&T (T), and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) are all up 1.1 per cent.

From a sectoral perspective, tech stocks are leading the way, up 1.9 per cent, while utilities are the biggest laggards, up only 0.2 per cent.



SEE ALSO: Hedge Funds Are Buying Into This Market While mum And Pop Are Selling At The Fastest Pace In 19 Months >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.