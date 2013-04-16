The Stock Market Is Getting Slammed — Dow Off 180

Google FinanceGold is having an ugly day.



But it has largely stolen the spotlight from the stock market, which is also seeing a major sell-off.

The Dow is off a whopping 180 points.

Earlier today, we got two weak economic reports. First was the Empire State Manufacturing report, which plunged to 3.05 from last month’s reading of 9.24.

Then came the NAHB homebuilder sentiment index, which unexpectedly fell to 42 from 44 last month.

Still, stocks are not far their all-time highs. Last week, the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high of 1,593.

