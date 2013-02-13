CHART: How The Stock Market Reacted To Every State Of The Union Since FDR

Last night, President Barack Obama delivered his State of the Union speech. It had its moving moments and bizarre moments.



In terms of the message, Obama called for a $9 minimum wage. But overall, his policy stance was largely reiterated.

European markets and U.S. futures are up a tad this morning. But it doesn’t seem like the market will move a whole base on the speech alone.

“Most SOTU speeches see less than a 1% move in the stock market on the following day, and the average move is only 0.15%,” wrote LPL Financial’s Jeff Kleintop in his weekly market commentary yesterday.

Here’s a look at the post-SOTU stock market moves since 1934:

Photo: LPL Financial

