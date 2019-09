After hours we learned that there’s still no resolution in Ireland. So what’s the reaction from the market?



Nada. Futures are ticking up a little bit after hours. But then we’ve been screaming all day that the news out of Europe was not having the impact on US markets that everyone was claiming, so we’re hardly surprised at the non-reaction.

