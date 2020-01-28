Airlines, hotels, and cruise lines sink as China's spreading coronavirus spurs travel anxiety

- Shares of airlines, hotels, and cruise lines all traded lower Monday as China’s coronavirus spreads.
- So far, the virus has killed 80 and infected more than 2,700 worldwide.
- Global stocks and oil also slipped as the virus continues to infect more people. Safe-haven gold rose.
- Here’s how much 18 travel stocks are down in early trading on Monday.
As China’s coronavirus spreads, stocks tied to travel are taking a hit.
Shares of airlines, hotels, and cruise lines all traded sharply lower in early trading Monday as fears of a global outbreak of the mysterious virus mount. The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed 80 people and infected more than 2,700 worldwide. It has spread from China to multiple countries in Asia, the US, Canada, France, and Australia.
Some airlines have let customers cancel or change flights with no fee, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. A number of companies have cancelled cruises that originate in China,Cruise Industry News reported Friday. In addition, travel agencies have been instructed to stop booking group tours, a big driver of the Chinese cruise industry, according to the report.
Global stocks and oil prices also slipped Monday morning as traders react to the viruses rapid spread, which is reminiscent of the SARS outbreak of 2003. Gold, long considered a safe haven asset, rose Monday as investors look for protection from the virus.
Here’s how much select travel stocks are down on Monday:
United Airlines
Ticker:
UAL
Stock move: -4.75% at 9:46am in New York
American Airlines
Ticker:
AAL
Stock move: -7.13% as of 9:50 am in New York
Delta Airlines
Ticker:
DAL
Stock move: -3.83% as of 9:49 am in New York
China Eastern Airlines
Ticker:
CEA (American Depositary shares)
Stock move: -6.93% as of 9:30 am in New York
China Southern Airlines
Ticker:
ZNH (American Depositary shares)
Stock move: -7.00% as of 9:30 am in New York
Trip.com
Ticker:TCOM(American Depositary shares)
Stock move: -9.25% as of 9:30 am in New YOrk
Expedia Group
Ticker:
EXPE
Stock move: -4.30% as of 9:30 am in New York
TripAdvisor
Ticker:
TRIP
Stock move: -4.26% as of 9:30 am in New York
Booking Holdings
Ticker:
BKNG
Stock move: -3.39% as of 9:30 am in New York
Marriott International
Ticker:
MAR
Stock move: -4.51% as of 9:30 am in New York
Hyatt Hotels
Ticker:
H
Stock move: -1.85% as of 9:30 am in New York
Hilton Worldwide Holdings
Ticker:
HLT
Stock move: -4.57% as of 9:30 am in New York
Carnival Corp
Ticker:
CCL
Stock move: -5.56% as of 9:30 am in New York
Royal Caribbean Cruises
Ticker:
RCL
Stock move: -6.77% as of 9:35 am in New York
Norwegian Cruise Lines
Ticker:
NCLH
Stock move: -4.64% as of 9:35 am in New York
Wynn Resorts
Ticker:
WYNN
Stock move: -8.75% as of 9:35 am in New York
Las Vegas Sands Corp
Ticker:
LVS
Stock move: -9.45% as of 9:35 am in New York
MGM Resorts International
Ticker:
MGM
Stock move: -5.48% as of 9:35 am in New York
