This Bull Market Has Gone A Mindboggling 177 Days Without A Notable Pullback

The S&P 500 inched up to close at yet another all-time record high.



Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the current leg of the rally is the lack of volatility.

“This past Friday, May 10, 2013 marked 176 days since a 5%+ pullback in the S&P 500, tying the record for stretches without a pullback in this 50-month-old bull market [Figure 1], so it may be close,” said LPL Financial’s Jeff Kleintop.

Today, the S&P 500 squeaked higher, extending that streak to 177 days.

Here’s a look at the streaks since the beginning of the bull market in March 2009.

