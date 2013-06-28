Markets Are Jumping, The Dow Is Back Above 15,000

DATE IMPORTED: June 26, 2013 A horse is tied as part of its training to be a racing horse at an area of grasslands located 70km (43 miles) from the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator June 26, 2013.

Markets are staging a nice rally.



The Dow is at 15,036, up 126 points. We last saw this index above 15,000 on June 20.

Earlier today, we learned that initial jobless claims dropped to 346,000 last week, and personal income jumped by 0.5% in May.

Pending home sales surged 6.7% in May, crushing expectations for a 1.0% gain.

If the markets stay green, this would be a 3-day win streak.

