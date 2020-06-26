'What happens if they stop?': Billionaire Howard Marks fears for stocks if the Fed ends its programme of 'levitating' markets

K. Y. Cheng/South China Morning Post/Getty Images

Billionaire investor Howard Marks questioned whether the stock market’s recent rally can continue once the Fed stops “levitating markets.”

He told CNBC in an interview this week: “What happens if they stop and will they stop doing it forever?”

The Fed has pursued a number of policies such as issuing $US2.3 trillion in loans and buying individual corporate bonds to help keep the economy afloat.

Marks also said in the interview that reckless day trading could lead to a disaster for markets.

Billionaire Howard Marks has questioned whether a market rally that has seen stocks jump from their early pandemic lows in recent weeks is sustainable once the Fed stops “levitating the markets.”

The famed investor, who is the co-founder and chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, told CNBC in an interview this week: “It looks to me and many other people that the markets are somewhat ahead of themselves.”

In recent months the Fed has taken a spate of measures to prevent the US economy from total collapse and reinstate investors’ faith in markets.

Marks said the Fed has “done a lot of good things to the economy” including pumping large amounts of liquidity into the system and indicating that it intends to “keep lifting markets.”

Some of these measures include $US2.3 trillion in lending to support households, employers, financial markets and state and local governments an reducing interest rates to almost zero.

The Fed announced earlier this month that it will begin buying individual corporate bonds 85 days after unveiling the purchase policy.

The program which is known as the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility will take in up to $US250 billion in corporate bonds from eligible issuers.



“If they get the market to a level where it wouldn’t be but for their buying, then does that mean that markets are dependent on the Fed buying forever. What happens if they stop and will they stop doing it forever?” Howard asks.

Markets have rallied in the last few weeks, despite a rising number of coronavirus cases spreading across the nation.

Some have attributed the rise in markets to the impact of stimulus measures enacted by the Fed and optimism that the economy will recover as more and more businesses reopen.



The S&P 500 has risen more than 35% since touching lows on March 23.

In the same interview, Marks also expressed concerns that reckless day-trading could be the cause of a market plunge. It is “not healthy to have people who are buying stocks for fun,” he said.

