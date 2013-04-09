The Stock Market Just Turned Green

After spending most of the day in the red, the U.S. stock markets are now positive.



There aren’t any obvious major headlines to to move markets.

After the closing bell, aluminium giant Alcoa unofficially kicks off earnings season by announcing their first quarter financial results.

Economists and market watchers will be listening for insight on business and consumer spending and investment activity.

